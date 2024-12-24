Navi Mumbai: NMMT Fare Cuts Boost Passenger Numbers on Atal Setu Routes

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) recently reduced fares for Atal Setu Routes 116 and 117, resulting in a significant increase in passenger numbers. The fare reductions, which amount to nearly 50%, have made the service more competitive with other transport options on the same route.

NMMT introduced its air-conditioned bus services on September 12, 2024. Route 116 connects Atal Setu to Mantralaya, while Route 117 links Atal Setu to Nerul. Initially, the fares for these routes were Rs. 270 and Rs. 230, respectively. However, the high prices led to limited passenger uptake.

In the third week of December, NMMT addressed this issue by slashing fares. The fare for the Mantralaya to Jalvayu Vihar (Kharghar) route was reduced from Rs. 270 to Rs. 120, and the fare for the Mantralaya to Nerul route dropped from Rs. 230 to Rs. 105. These reductions have had a transformative effect on ridership. Route 116, which previously saw only 17-20 passengers per trip, now accommodates 58-60 passengers. Similarly, Route 117’s ridership jumped from 21 passengers to 65-70 passengers per trip.

The Atal Setu, part of the highly anticipated Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project, opened to the public in January and initially catered only to four-wheeled vehicles. While the introduction of bus services aimed to improve connectivity, the high fares deterred many potential passengers. The recent fare reductions by the NMMT have successfully reversed this trend, significantly boosting ridership and making the service more accessible.

The Atal Setu has been a game-changer for commuters, drastically cutting travel time between Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad to just 20 minutes. By providing a direct and efficient route to Mumbai, the bridge has enhanced connectivity and eased commutes for thousands of passengers.