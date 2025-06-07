Navi Mumbai: NMMT Issues Notices, Ordered Third Party Audit After Two Electric Buses Catch Fire

Navi Mumbai: Two separate fire incidents involving Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) electric buses have prompted the civic body to issue notices to the manufacturer and initiate a third-party audit of the entire electric fleet. Both incidents took place on June 4, 2025.

On June 4, around 7:20 am, an electric bus (MH 43 / BP 4542) owned by NMMT caught fire while undergoing repairs at the Ghansoli depot workshop. The blaze also severely damaged three other buses parked nearby. Later the same day, another JBM-manufactured electric bus (MH 43 / BP 9582), operating on Route No. 144, caught fire near Marol Bus Depot in Andheri East and was completely gutted.

No casualties were reported in either incident. Preliminary investigations suggest that both fires were caused by short circuits in the battery packs due to insulation resistance (IR) failure.

Currently, the NMMT operates 30 self-owned electric buses and 165 under the Gross Cost Contract (GCC) model, all manufactured by JBM. The responsibility for maintenance and spare parts lies with the manufacturer.

In light of the incidents, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has ordered a third-party audit of all JBM electric buses through the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT). Notices have been served to the manufacturer and supplier, directing them to submit a detailed report within seven days.