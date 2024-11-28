Navi Mumbai: NMMT Restarts Bus Services to Uran City After Nine-Month Hiatus with Limited Frequency

After a nine-month hiatus, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) resumed its bus services for Uran city on Wednesday, albeit with a reduced schedule. The transport wing of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is now operating 40 trips daily across two routes—Route 30 and Route 31—with 20 trips each.

Previously, NMMT ran 110 daily trips on the Koparkhairane and Kalamboli routes, serving between 8,000 and 10,000 passengers per day.

New Service Schedule

According to a senior NMMT official, the resumed services include 20 trips on each route. Buses depart from Pensioners Park during the morning (7:00 AM to 9:00 AM) and evening (8:00 PM to 10:40 PM) hours, while trips from Char Phata operate during other times of the day.

On the first day of service, NMMT reported a good response from passengers and anticipates that ridership will increase as more people become aware of the resumed services.

New Routes Announced

In response to ongoing public demand, NMMT is launching two new routes starting November 27, 2024:

Route 30: Roadpali-Kalamboli to Uran

Route 31: Koparkhairane to Uran

Appeal to the Public

NMMT has urged citizens to take advantage of the resumed services, which are expected to significantly enhance transportation options for residents and commuters in Uran.