Navi Mumbai: NMMT Resumes Bus Services to Uran with Two New Routes; Check Details Here

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has announced the resumption of bus services to Uran, following persistent demand from the public and passenger organizations in the area. NMMT had previously halted services to Uran after an alleged assault on a bus driver and conductor in Khopta following an accident.

According to a statement from NMMT, there has been a continuous call from the public and passenger groups for the reintroduction of bus services in the Uran division. In response, two new bus routes will be launched starting November 27, 2024. The new routes include Route 30 (Roadpali-Kalamboli to Uran) and Route 31 (Koparkhairane to Uran).

The NMMT administration has urged the public to take full advantage of these newly launched services. The move is expected to significantly improve transportation options for residents and commuters in Uran.

NMMT Halted Services in February 2024

In February 2024, following a fatal accident involving an NMMT bus, the transport services to Uran were suspended. An NMMT bus, route number 34, from Jui Nagar to Uran collided with a tempo and two motorbikes in Khopta, resulting in one fatality and one injury.

The accident sparked outrage among local citizens, leading to a roadblock in Khopta for several hours. The situation escalated when the bus driver and conductor were assaulted and held hostage by the enraged crowd. The police eventually brought the situation under control. Following the incident, NMMT employees staged a protest and refused to operate buses on the route.