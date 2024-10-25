Navi Mumbai: NRI Coastal Police Arrests 28-Year-Old Man for Retail Drug Trade, Seizes Contraband Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh

The NRI Coastal Police arrested a 28-year-old Seawoods resident in Navi Mumbai on Thursday afternoon and seized contraband worth ₹1.5 lakh. The accused, identified as Namit Ashok Lulla, was allegedly involved in the retail drug trade and operating from his residence in Sector 58A, Seawoods.

Lulla was apprehended at his home with 140 grams of "California weed," a high-potency strain of cannabis. According to police, the seized drugs hold an estimated street value of ₹1.4 lakh.

An official from the NRI Coastal Police had received information regarding suspicious activity and possible contraband trade. Acting on a tip-off, officers raided Lulla’s residence at Venkatesh Building in Sector 58A, where they discovered the illegal substance. Police believe Lulla intended to distribute the cannabis locally.

This operation is part of a broader initiative by local authorities to combat drug trafficking in Navi Mumbai. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and investigations are ongoing to identify potential supply networks linked to the distribution of cannabis and other controlled substances in the area.

The police have urged citizens to report any suspicious activities that could be related to drug trafficking.