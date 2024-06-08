Navi Mumbai: One More Arrested in Rs 9.65 Crore Areca Nut Smuggling Case

NAVI MUMBAI, June 8, 2024: Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch (SIIB) officers at Jawaharlal Nehru Custom House (JNCH), Nhava Sheva, have made another arrest in connection with a significant seizure of 189.6 metric tons of areca nut disguised as bitumen, valued at Rs 9.65 crores with a duty liability of Rs 11.63 crores.

Following the initial arrest of a director of the Importer-Exporter Code (IEC) holder, SIIB(I) Nhava Sheva apprehended Mr. Mukesh Madhavji Bhanushali from Ghatkopar. Sources indicate Bhanushali is believed to be the beneficial owner of the smuggled areca nut originating from the UAE into India. Another director involved in the case is currently absconding.

Areca nut falls under CTH 08028090 and carries a high tariff rate of 110% plus Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST), aimed at safeguarding Indian areca nut producers. Despite India being the world's largest producer of areca nuts, illicit imports are prevalent, primarily driven by the illegal gutka industry.

Multiple investigations are ongoing across various ports, including Mundra, as authorities crack down on smuggling activities.