Navi Mumbai: Outdated NMMT Tracking System Fails to Sync With New Electric Buses, Causing Inconvenience to Passengers

Passengers using Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) services are facing inconveniences as the transport body’s outdated tracking system fails to integrate with newly introduced electric buses. Despite the growing demand for accurate real-time updates, the buses remain absent from the NMMT app and digital boards at bus stops, highlighting the need for immediate modernization of the system.

The NMMT tracking system, implemented in 2018, relies on a now-obsolete 2G-based Integrated Transport Management System (ITMS). While 100 digital boards were installed at bus stops to display bus arrival times and locations, frequent malfunctions and outdated technology have rendered them unreliable.

The situation worsened with the addition of 25 new electric buses to the fleet, all equipped with advanced 4G and 5G technology. Due to incompatibility with the existing ITMS, these buses are invisible on both the app and digital boards, causing confusion and inconvenience for commuters.

Passengers Express Frustration

Route No. 125, covering CBD to Borivali and Kharghar to Borivali, has been particularly affected. This route, known for its high commuter volume, depends heavily on app-based tracking and digital boards. However, passengers report being unable to track buses, leaving them stranded at stops.

“This delay in technology upgrades is causing unnecessary hassle for commuters. The administration’s negligence in modernizing the system is disappointing,” said Praveen Lodha, a daily passenger.

Funding Delays Stall Modernization

Efforts to upgrade the system have been slow. NMMT has sent multiple proposals to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) requesting funds for modernization, along with two follow-up reminders. However, no substantial response has been received.

According to a senior official from NMMT, MoRTH recently responded to NMMT’s requests, and a presentation is expected soon. “Once the presentation is completed, we are optimistic about receiving funds for the upgrades,” he said.

For now, passengers will have to endure the inconvenience, but the demand for modernization grows louder with each passing day.