Navi Mumbai: Over 1.75 Lakh Citizens and Students Pledge to Vote in Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

In a show of civic responsibility and unity, more than 1.75 lakh citizens and students across Navi Mumbai took a collective oath to vote in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. The event, organized by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) as part of the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) program, aimed to increase voter turnout and foster a sense of commitment to democratic values.

The oath ceremony, held simultaneously at 11 a.m. in the Airoli (150) and Belapur (151) assembly constituencies, involved citizens at various locations, including the NMMC headquarters, divisional offices, government and semi-government offices, municipal and private schools and colleges, housing societies, and other public facilities.

In an address at the NMMC headquarters, Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde led the oath-taking alongside Additional Commissioner Mr. Sunil Pawar and Deputy Commissioner of Administration Mr. Sharad Pawar. Key city officials and employees joined the ceremony, underscoring the importance of exercising one’s voting rights.

The oath stated: “We, the citizens of India, pledge to uphold democracy, preserve our democratic traditions, and vote in every election, ensuring that elections remain free, fair, and peaceful.” Citizens vowed to cast their ballots without discrimination or influence, ensuring a sincere, uninfluenced democratic process.

The NMMC also coordinated sirens at ten strategic locations, sounding them at 10:59 a.m. to remind citizens of the time and encourage prompt participation. The sirens were installed at NMMC offices and fire stations in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Kopar Khairane, Ghansoli, Airoli, Digha, Vashi, and Kopar Khairane.

Commissioner Dr. Shinde expressed pride in the citizens' enthusiastic response, remarking, "This collective oath symbolizes our commitment to democratic values and a peaceful election process."