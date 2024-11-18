No Voting Card? 12 Documents Other Than Voter ID Allowed for Polling in Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

The clock is ticking towards the polling date as voting for the Maharashtra assembly election is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (November 20) from 7 am in the morning. Citizens in 288 assembly constituencies to vote in a single phase.

However, some are still confused about the voter identity card, especially first-time voters who have applied for one and have not received it yet. Don't worry about the voter card, as 12 documents other than the Voter Photo Identity Card (EPIC) can be used to cast a vote at the polling station during the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Also Read | Bank Holiday on November 20? Check Whether Banks Will Be Open or Closed on Voting Day for Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024.

As per the directives, voters who already carry a Photographic Voter ID Card will use it for verification at the polling booth. However, for those unable to present a voting ID card, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has listed 12 acceptable alternative proof of documents to ensure their participation in the election process.

The list includes the Aadhaar card, the Employment Identity Card issued under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), a passbook with photographs issued by banks or the postal department, the Health Bima Smart Card from the Ministry of Labour, and the driving licence. Additionally, PAN cards, National Smart Card issued under the Population Register, passports, pension documents, central or state government-issued ID cards, and cards from public sector undertakings are also recognised.

Check List of Documents Required Alternate to Voting ID

NRIs will be required to present their original passports as identification for voting. In the case of a change in address, voters can still use their previous identity card as long as their name is listed in the electoral list with the updated address. To avoid any hesitation during the election process, ECI officials will send information slips to all registered voters five days before the polling day detailing the polling station location with a map on it. If voters don't find their voter ID, they can carry the information slip.

District Magistrate Dr Suhas Diwase has outlined the identification requirements for the Pune Assembly election on November 20. The officer said that minor spelling mistakes in voter IDs are acceptable if the voter's identity can be confirmed through EPIC.