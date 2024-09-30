Navi Mumbai: Over 5,500 Citizens Participate in Major Cleanliness Drive on Sion-Panvel and Thane-Belapur Roads

In a large-scale cleanliness initiative, over 5,500 citizens joined hands with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to conduct a deep cleaning drive on the Sion-Panvel Highway and Thane-Belapur Road on Sunday morning. The drive, part of the ongoing 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, was organized under the guidance of NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, aiming to maintain the city’s cleanliness standards.

The initiative saw widespread participation, including over 2,700 volunteers from Dr. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, inspired by the leadership of Padma Shri awardee Dr. Appasaheb Dharmadhikari. Citizens from various parts of Navi Mumbai, including Vashi, Turbhe, Nerul, and Belapur, actively engaged in the cleanliness drive alongside municipal officials, sanitation workers, and volunteers.

The campaign started early in the morning and involved cleaning the roadsides, removing overgrown vegetation, and clearing debris from the major thoroughfares. The initiative received praise from commuters, many of whom stopped to witness the large-scale effort.

Dr. Kailas Shinde expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support and called for continued public participation in the upcoming Swachhata Hi Seva campaign's closing ceremony on 2nd October.