Navi Mumbai: Passengers Move Train Coach to Save Man Stuck on the Tracks

Navi Mumbai: A passenger trying to cross a railway track at Vashi railway station was stuck in the distance between the platform and the track after being hit by a train at around 2.30 pm on Monday. To save him, passengers tried to move the train and pulled him out. The passenger, who was injured in the long-distance stretch, has been admitted to a hospital.

Rajendra Khandke (48), a resident of Koparkhairne, was on his way to Mumbai by train. He jumped directly on the track between the two platforms without using the subway to go from platform two to three to catch the local. At that time, he was hit by a Panvel-bound local. He got stuck in the gap between the platform and the track as he was traveling with the train for some distance. The passengers who rushed to get him out tried to move the train.

The coach of the train was slightly lifted with united efforts of passengers and Rajendra Khandke was rescued and rushed to the municipal hospital in Vashi. He was seriously injured by the train and was shifted to Sion Hospital for further treatment.

"The passenger who tried to cross the track was stuck in the distance between the platform and the track. At this time, it was not possible to move the train back and forth. After several attempts, the passenger trapped under the train was rescued and admitted to a hospital."

- Sachin Katare, Police Inspector, Vashi Railway Police

Fatal Shortcuts

Four days ago, a railway passenger at Juinagar railway station also jumped directly in front of the train in an attempt to cross the tracks. This time, his life was saved due to the efforts of the RPF jawan. Barricades have been put up on the platform at both ends of the station to prevent passengers from going through the tracks to get out of the railway station. As a result, some passengers are trying to jump on the track directly from the platform and go from one side to the other. The railway police are wondering how to restrict shortcuts of railway passengers as their lives are in danger.