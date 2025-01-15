Navi Mumbai: PM Modi Inaugurates ISKCON Temple in Kharghar (Watch Video)

Kharghar, Maharashtra (January 15, 2025): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated ISKCON Temple at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai and offered prayers on Wednesday. The inauguration ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates ISKCON Temple at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.



(Video: DD News) pic.twitter.com/aoALC0HRmw — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2025

The project, built on an eight-acre plot, includes a temple with several deities, a Vedic education center, proposed museums and auditorium, a healing center, and more. It aims to promote universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony through Vedic teachings.

The construction cost of ₹200 crore was funded through donations from devotees. The temple complex features a 2.5-acre built-up area, with the remaining five acres dedicated to green spaces.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi performed an aarti, took blessings, and conducted a hawan at ISKCON Temple, Kharghar pic.twitter.com/JjG2nDpqIX — IANS (@ians_india) January 15, 2025

Several roads in Kharghar have been closed and traffic is being diverted by Navi Mumbai police to ensure a smooth visit and avoid disruptions for the public.