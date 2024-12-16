Navi Mumbai: PM Modi to Inaugurate ₹170-Crore ISKCON Temple in Kharghar on January 15

After 12 years of construction, the ISKCON temple, officially named the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple, is nearing completion in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. Built at a cost of Rs170 crores and spread over eight acres, the temple is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15, 2025. According to temple trustee and president Surdas Prabhu, the temple is expected to herald a new era of spiritual consciousness and community service in Navi Mumbai.

Prabhu confirmed that the Prime Minister will also lay the cornerstone for the upcoming Cultural Centre and Vedic Museum, which aim to showcase India’s rich spiritual heritage. “The Prime Minister has graciously consented to grace the event,” Prabhu shared, noting that Modi had previously visited the temple on October 12 during his visit to Navi Mumbai.

“This temple is a jewel amid the lush greenery of Navi Mumbai,” Prabhu added. “It stands as a beacon of spirituality and unity, welcoming devotees from all walks of life to experience the transcendental power of devotion. It will serve as a vibrant hub for spiritual and cultural activities for generations, benefiting society at large.”

The grand inauguration will span a week of festivities, from January 9 to January 15, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the spiritual evolution of the region.

With its stunning architecture and tranquil surroundings, the Sri Sri Radha Madanmohanji Temple is poised to become a landmark of spirituality, cultural heritage, and community service. ISKCON Founder-Acharya His Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada envisioned temples as spaces where the world could unite in moral and spiritual harmony. “ISKCON continues to spread the message of Godhead through the bonafide Guru-Parampara, fostering universal brotherhood, peace, love, and harmony,” said Prabhu.

The temple will also feature numerous facilities, including the Bhaktivedanta College of Vedic Education, a library, an Ayurvedic healing center, a Gaushala (cow sanctuary), a senior citizens' ashram, an organic farm, the Vedic Museum, and Food for Life programs, among others.

This monumental event will be attended by prominent dignitaries, including the Governor of Maharashtra, C.P. Radhakrishnan; Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis; Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar; as well as spiritual leaders and other notable guests.

The inauguration week will feature a series of grand ceremonies, spiritual discourses, devotional music, and cultural performances, making it an unforgettable celebration of spirituality and cultural heritage.

Key Events:

1. Installation of 8 prominent Acharyas of Vedic tradition.

2. Installation of Dashavatar Deities.

3. Spiritual discourses, Vaishnava Samagam, a Special Motivational Talk, Natakam, Bhajan Sandhya, Kirtan Melas, and Maha Prasadam are available for everyone on all days.

4. Unveiling the New Temple, Cornerstone laying of the Cultural Centre and the Vedic Museum.