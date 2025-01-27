Navi Mumbai Police Arrest 7 Bangladeshi Nationals in Major Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants; Watch Video

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has taken strict action by booking nine individuals, including seven Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian accomplices, in a major operation targeting illegal residents from Bangladesh and African nations. The investigation uncovered that the accused used forged Aadhaar and PAN cards to evade detection and prolong their stay in the country.

Acting on directives from Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, the Crime Branch launched a large-scale operation on January 25, 2025. Simultaneous raids were conducted at 12 locations, including Pendhar village, Taloja, Kharghar, Karave village, Seawoods, Nerul village, Sarsole village, Vashi, Indiranagar, KKR Road, Turbhe MIDC, Kamothe, and Kalamboli Steel Market.

The operation, which ran from 3:30 AM to 12:00 PM, involved 16 teams of officers and personnel. Out of 265 individuals interrogated, seven Bangladeshi nationals were identified as illegal residents. The Turbhe Police booked four Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian accomplices who sheltered them, while the Nerul and Khandeshwar Police registered cases against three others.

Charges have been filed under the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1950; the Foreigners Act, 1946; and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, documents of other suspected Bangladeshi nationals have been sent to authorities in West Bengal for verification, with further legal action pending confirmation.

The operation was spearheaded by Assistant Commissioners of Police Ajaykumar Landge and Dharmapal Bansode, supported by Crime Branch officers Sanjaykumar Patil, Sunil Shinde, Hanif Mulani, Neeraj Chaudhary, Umesh Gawli, Prithviraj Ghorpade, and Ashwini Patil. In total, 20 officers and 90 personnel were involved in the crackdown.

The Navi Mumbai Police have warned property owners and employers, cautioning them against sheltering or hiring illegal foreign nationals. Those found aiding such individuals will face legal consequences under the Foreigners Act and the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939. This initiative is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to ensure lawful residency and combat illegal activities in the city.