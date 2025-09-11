Navi Mumbai: Police Constable Dies By Suicide in Ulwe After Suspected Argument With Wife

In tragic turn of events, police constable from Navi Mumbai allegedly dies by suicide at his home in Ulwe. Deceased identified as a Swapnil Ashok Lohar is a boxer and has won gold medal for Navi Mumbai police. As per the information, Lohar who was posted to Sanpada police station, died in early hours of Thursday after suspected fight with wife over phone.

According police information, Lohar used to live with wife and child Eknath Sadan in Sector 24 of Ulwe. Couple had a huge fight two days earlier. Following which wife left for Aurangabad with their child and at around 2 am, they reportedly fought again and in that conversation deceased threatened to finish his life . (As reported by FPJ)

After Lohar's wife alerted neighbors, they were unable to get a response at the door. Police were called and forced entry, discovering Lohar hanging in the bedroom. He was rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead on arrival. Police have registered an accidental death case and begun an investigation.

Colleagues mourned the loss of a 'multi-talented' officer. Ulwe police have registered a report of accidental death and are continuing their investigation.