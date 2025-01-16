Navi Mumbai Police Detain Third Suspect in Sanpada Shooting Case

Following the arrest of two bike-borne assailants who shot a contractor in broad daylight in Sanpada on January 3, the Navi Mumbai police have detained a third individual. This man reportedly facilitated the meeting between the two assailants.

On the morning of January 3, 48-year-old Rajaram Thoke, a contractor from the vegetable market in APMC Vashi, was shot multiple times in Sanpada. The two assailants, who arrived on a bike, fired five bullets at him before fleeing the scene.

Based on technical investigations, the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai police arrested the first accused, Santosh Uttam Gawli (38), in Pune. The second accused, Imran Munna Qureshi (44), a resident of Kalamboli, was apprehended on Tuesday from a dargah in the Pune rural area.

During interrogation, it was revealed that a third individual, identified as Sada Telagi (42), had introduced the two accused to each other. Telagi has been detained by the Sanpada police for questioning. "At present, the investigation is ongoing, and he will be arrested if necessary," said DCP (Crime) Amit Kale.

According to the police, Thoke was inside his car, waiting for two colleagues who were at a nearby tea stall, when the assailants approached and fired at him from close range. He sustained severe injuries to his shoulder, abdomen, and leg but survived the attack.

The arrests followed the police’s investigation into a rivalry over the APMC waste disposal contract held by Thoke. Gawli, who previously held the contract, was reportedly frustrated after losing it to Thoke two years ago. This loss also led to Gawli losing the respect of workers in the market, which is now enjoyed by Thoke, an investigating officer explained.

Qureshi, a history-sheeter, has at least eight cases of murder, dacoity, and other crimes registered against him in Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Mumbai. He was also a wanted suspect in a case involving the seizure of 12 firearms. Meanwhile, Gawli has at least three cases of murder, gambling, and other offenses on record.