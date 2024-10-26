Navi Mumbai: Police Dismantle Heroin Trafficking Gang, Seize ₹20 Lakh Worth of Drugs and Stolen Mobile Phones

The Anti-Narcotic Cell (ANC) of the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai Police arrested four individuals and dismantled a gang involved in heroin trafficking and mobile theft. Police seized heroin and stolen mobile phones valued at ₹20 lakh from the suspects.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Jishan Pappu Khan, 25, a resident of Sector 19, Vashi, Madina Mehboob Sheikh,56, a resident of Mankhurd, Mumbai, Akhalima Khatoona resident of Kopari Village Vashi and native of Jharkhand and Muskan Najmul Sheikh alias Ramiza Shamsuddin Sheikh, 25, a resident of Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai.

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Drugs Cell conducted a raid within the APMC police station jurisdiction, targeting a group selling heroin in the Ekta Nagar slum near Punit Corner, Kopari Village, Sector 19-F, Vashi.

During the operation, police apprehended the suspects with suspicious materials. They seized a total of 32.81 grams of heroin, valued at ₹8,20,250, believed to be intended for sale. Additionally, Mohammad Jishan Pappu Khan was found in possession of 39 stolen mobile phones and one laptop, estimated to be worth ₹12,00,000, reportedly stolen from railway stations, bus stands, and crowded areas. The total value of the seized items amounts to ₹20,20,250.

A case has been registered against the accused at the APMC police station under Sections 8(c), 21(b), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. They remain in police custody until October 26, 2024.