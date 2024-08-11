Navi Mumbai Police File Murder Case Against Woman and Driver in Husband's Death

In Navi Mumbai, a 38-year-old woman and her 26-year-old driver face murder charges following the death of the woman's 58-year-old husband in Panvel's Khanda Colony. The killing reportedly stemmed from the husband's disapproval of their relationship.

Initially deemed accidental, the case was reclassified as murder after an autopsy and a complaint from the victim's brother prompted further investigation. The woman and her driver, who allegedly sought to claim the victim's property, are accused of carrying out the crime at the husband's home.

The police have lodged an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, though no arrests have been made so far.