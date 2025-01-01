Navi Mumbai: Police Imposes Strict Penalties on Drunk Driving and Tobacco Violations on New Year’s Eve

On New Year's Eve in Navi Mumbai, Zone 1 of Navi Mumbai police conducted a special drive targeting violations at orchestra bars, hookah bars, and other establishments under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). The drive also resulted in 267 motorists being fined under the Motor Vehicles Act, with 77 drivers penalized for drunk driving. Further action was taken against nine individuals under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 33 for consuming alcohol in public places, one for illegal liquor sales, and two for selling gutkha.

The crackdown extended to establishments violating regulations, including five orchestra bars, seven service bars, six hookah bars, and 33 under COTPA. Despite the rigorous enforcement measures, Navi Mumbai police reported that New Year’s celebrations proceeded peacefully without any disruption to law and order.

Guided by Milind Bharambe, Police Commissioner of Navi Mumbai, precautionary measures were implemented in Zone 1, Vashi, covering ten police stations. A well-coordinated security bandobast was organized, involving the deployment of 18 Police Inspectors, 95 Sub-Inspectors/Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 451 male police personnel, and 108 female police personnel. These efforts ensured a secure environment, enabling citizens to bid farewell to 2024 and welcome 2025 in peace and safety.