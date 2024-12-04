Navi Mumbai Police Launch YouTube Channel to Combat Cybercrimes

In a bid to raise awareness about cybercrimes, financial crimes, and crimes related to women, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate has launched a new official YouTube channel, "Cyber Safe Navi Mumbai Official." This initiative is part of the police's ongoing efforts to engage with the community and provide valuable information on preventing crime.

In addition to the YouTube channel, the Navi Mumbai Police have already established official accounts on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) to spread awareness on various issues affecting the public. These platforms will serve as channels for sharing important updates and crime prevention tips.

To further assist the public, the Navi Mumbai Police Helpline Number: 8828-112-112 has been set up to offer guidance on cybercrimes and other legal matters, ensuring citizens remain informed and vigilant. The helpline is a key tool for empowering people to take proactive measures against crime.

Notably, the Navi Mumbai Police is the first police force in Maharashtra to launch an official YouTube and WhatsApp channel as part of its digital outreach strategy. Through these channels, the police will share detailed information on how to prevent various crimes.

In addition to the regular content, a dedicated day each week will feature expert discussions on different topics through live broadcasts. These sessions will allow citizens to directly interact with specialists and gain valuable insights into crime prevention.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe has urged citizens to follow these platforms, share the information with others, and actively participate in spreading awareness. He emphasized that this collaborative effort will help strengthen the community's role in preventing crime and ensure the safety and security of all residents in Navi Mumbai.

The launch of these digital platforms marks a significant step forward in the Navi Mumbai Police's efforts to engage with the public, leveraging technology to create a safer environment for everyone.