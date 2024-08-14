Navi Mumbai Police Launches 'WhatsApp Channel' and Helpline to Combat Cybercrime

The Navi Mumbai Police launched a 'WhatsApp Channel' and a helpline number, 8828-112-112, to address issues related to cybercrime, financial fraud, women's safety, crime prevention, and drug-related offenses. The inauguration of the 'Cyber Yodha' project took place on August 14 at the CIDCO Auditorium in Vashi, led by Rashmi Shukla, Director General of Police, Maharashtra State.

Milind Bharambe, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, emphasized, “With the rise in technology, cyber crimes are increasing daily. It is crucial to protect citizens from cyber and social media crimes and to raise awareness about these issues.”

According to data from the Navi Mumbai Police, a total of 1,962 cases of dacoity, chain snatching, robbery, motor vehicle theft, and similar crimes were reported in 2023, with stolen property amounting to Rs 22.98 crores. By July 2024, the city had recorded 1,100 such cases, involving stolen property worth Rs 13.67 crores.

In terms of financial fraud, 7,138 cases were reported on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) in 2023, with a total of Rs 67.55 crores defrauded. By July 2024, the number of registered financial fraud cases on NCRP had risen to 8,010, with Rs 168.07 crores cheated.

Additionally, as of July 2024, city police stations had registered 249 cyber fraud cases, involving Rs 80.47 crores in fraudulent activities.

To help prevent cybercrime and educate the public, the Navi Mumbai Police have introduced the 'WhatsApp Channel' and helpline number 8828-112-112. Rashmi Shukla sent the inaugural message to the citizens of Navi Mumbai via the new WhatsApp channel. This channel will regularly share awareness messages and videos on cybercrime, financial crimes, women's safety, and drug-related offenses.

Approximately 1,500 attendees were present at the event, including corporators, lawyers, doctors, bank officers, senior citizens, social workers, company representatives, and students.

Navi Mumbai Police appeal to citizens:

Residents are encouraged to stay informed by following the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate's WhatsApp channel, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/X accounts. For assistance, they should use the helpline number 8828-112-112. This appeal aims to enhance public awareness about cyber, financial, and drug-related crimes.