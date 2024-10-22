Navi Mumbai: Pune Man Dies After Losing Consciousness at Kalavantin Durg in Panvel

In a tragic incident, a 47-year-old man from Pune passed away after losing consciousness while trekking at Kalavantin Durg in the Panvel region early Monday. The man, identified as Anand Shahapurkar, had been trekking with a group of friends when he suddenly experienced chest pain.

Shahapurkar collapsed and became unresponsive during the hike. His friends immediately rushed him to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, but he was declared dead on arrival.

The Panvel Taluka Police have registered an accidental death report. Authorities suspect cardiac arrest as the cause of death, though the exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.