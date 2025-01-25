Navi Mumbai: Rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture Rescued from Chirner Forest in Weak Condition, Watch Video

A rare Himalayan Griffon vulture, severely weak and deprived of food for several days, was found in the forests of Chirner in Uran Taluka. The condition of this rare species of vulture is critical, and it is currently undergoing treatment under the supervision of the Rescue Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) in Mulund.

Himalayan Griffon vultures are found in the Himalayas, Kashmir, and across the Asian continent. They migrate in flocks, covering thousands of kilometers.

On Thursday morning, the vulture was discovered lying motionless in the Chirner forest. It was spotted by the local tribal community, who informed the Friends of Nature organization in Chirner. Members of the organization, including Jaywant Thakur and his team, inspected the vulture and notified the Forest Department about its weakened condition.

Forest officials, led by Nathuram Kokre, took custody of the vulture and initially sent it to the Airoli center for treatment. However, due to its critical condition, it was handed over to the RAWW in Mulund for further care, according to Nathuram Godse, a forest officer in Uran.

Himalayan Griffon vultures have previously been spotted in Roha and Phansad forests, but this is the first time one has been found in Uran.

Critical Condition The vulture is undergoing treatment under the supervision of the RAWW. Recently, a bird flu outbreak occurred in Chirner, prompting additional tests and examinations for the vulture. The course of treatment will be determined based on the test results. Efforts are underway to save the bird, as confirmed by Pawan Sharma, the president of the RAWW organization dedicated to wildlife rescue.

Why Vulture is Important for the Environment?

Vultures are essential for maintaining healthy ecosystems. They act as nature’s cleanup crew, consuming animal carcasses and preventing the spread of diseases such as anthrax and rabies. With highly acidic stomachs, vultures destroy harmful bacteria found in decaying meat, ensuring a cleaner environment. By disposing of carcasses quickly, they limit breeding opportunities for pests like rats and flies, reducing disease transmission further. Vultures also help preserve water and soil quality by preventing toxins from carcasses from entering the ecosystem. As apex scavengers, they ensure ecological balance and are indicators of environmental health, making their conservation vital for both nature and humanity.