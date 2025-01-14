Navi Mumbai Road Accident: One Dead, Another Injured in Taloja MIDC Car Crash (Watch Video)

A tragic road accident occurred in the Taloja MIDC area, claiming the life of one person. The incident unfolded after a minor dispute, when a car ran over two individuals. The driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the fatality of one victim at the scene. The second person sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: A severe road accident occurred in the Taloja MIDC area. In a minor dispute, a car ran over two people. One person died on the spot in the accident. The vehicle driver has been taken into custody by the police pic.twitter.com/zHci616r5N — IANS (@ians_india) January 14, 2025

The vehicle's driver was immediately taken into custody by the police for further investigation. Authorities have launched an inquiry into the incident to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident. Police are also reviewing any possible involvement of the dispute that led to the tragedy.The identity of the deceased and the injured person is yet to be disclosed as the police continue their investigation