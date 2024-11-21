Navi Mumbai: Senior Citizen Killed in Road Accident; Truck Driver Arrested for Negligence

The Rabale MIDC police have booked a truck driver for negligence after a senior citizen was fatally injured in a road accident on Thane-Belapur Road on Wednesday evening. Initially, the driver fled the scene following the incident, later he was brought to the police station by a few persons.

The victim, identified as 69-year-old Tukaram Eknath Tuljapure, a resident of Bhimnagar, Rabale, was crossing the road near Bhushan Signal in the Rabale MIDC area around 3:30 PM on November 20 when he was struck by a truck. "The truck dragged the victim along the road, causing severe injuries to his right leg and abdomen, which ultimately led to his death," stated an official from the Rabale MIDC police station. The accident occurred near Surabhi Hotel, with the driver reportedly speeding at the time.

After the collision, the driver fled without offering medical assistance or notifying the police. However, some individuals later brought the truck involved in the accident (registration number HR55AJ2808) and a suspect to the police station. Upon questioning, the suspect identified himself as Kuldeep Ram Khilawan, a 23-year-old professional driver residing in Thipure Babu, Harivanshganj, Tiloi, Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh. He confessed to causing the accident.

The police have registered a case against him for negligence leading to death and rash driving.