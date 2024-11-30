Navi Mumbai Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Attacks Neighbors, Including 9-Month-Old Infant, With Iron Rod

In a horrifying incident in Belapur, a 50-year-old man, identified as Raju Satta, reportedly attacked his neighbors, including a 9-month-old infant, with an iron rod and an axe. The attack has left the child severely injured and currently at ICU in D Y Patil Hospital, Nerul.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Thursday when Anjali Nitin Khandare, 37, a homemaker, explained that her 2-year-old son, Ayan, had defecated near Raju Satta's residence. According to Anjali's complaint, Raju reacted angrily, verbally abusing her family, calling the children derogatory names, and accusing them of being "filthy."

The situation rapidly escalated when Raju allegedly stormed into the Khandare household armed with an iron rod and axe. In an act of violence, Raju struck Anjali on the forehead with the iron rod while she was holding her infant son, Afan. The attack grew more brutal when Raju reportedly struck the child on the head with the axe, causing severe bleeding and injuries.

As the situation worsened, Anjali’s husband, Usman Sheikh, intervened, attempting to protect his family. Raju allegedly bit Usman and then struck him with the axe on his leg.

Neighbors, hearing the commotion, rushed to the scene and managed to disarm Raju, who fled the area before the police arrived. The injured infant, Afan, was rushed to DY Patil Hospital in Nerul and is currently receiving treatment in the ICU. Both Anjali and Usman also sustained injuries during the altercation.

Raju Satta is reported to have a history of violent behavior and has been known to instigate fights in the neighborhood.

The NRI police have registered a complaint against Raju Satta under charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. An investigation is currently underway.

Former corporator Poonam Patil, who assisted in taking the injured child to the hospital, has called for increased security measures in the area, demanding the establishment of a police chowky to ensure public safety and maintain law and order.