Navi Mumbai: Strawberry Prices Drop as Supply Soars in APMC Markets with 35,00 Crates Arriving Daily

Navi Mumbai: The delayed strawberry season caused by unseasonal rains has finally picked up pace, with the APMC wholesale market now witnessing a surge in supply. Around 35,00 crates of strawberries are arriving daily from regions like Panchgani, Mahabaleshwar, and Nashik, leading to a significant drop in prices.

Traders from the Fruits Market at APMC Vashi report that premium-quality strawberries, which were sold at Rs500–Rs600 per kilogram just last month, are now much more affordable at Rs140–Rs240 per kilogram. The influx includes 10–12 truckloads of strawberries from Nashik, where farmers increasingly turn to strawberry cultivation.

Known for their sweet and tangy flavor, strawberries from Panchgani and Mahabaleshwar are in higher demand than Nashik's tangier varieties, which are priced between Rs120–Rs180 for a punnet (two kilograms).

Strawberry cultivation, a high-yield crop requiring minimal land, is rapidly expanding in Wai, Mahabaleshwar, and now Nashik. With applications in ice creams, beverages, and chocolates, the fruit enjoys year-round demand, although the peak season spans from December to January, continuing until June.

This year, however, the season started late due to erratic weather conditions. Despite this, the market has stabilized, offering consumers a sweet deal as the berry season reaches its prime.