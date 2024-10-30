Navi Mumbai: Taloja Housing Society Chairman Detained for Abusing Residents Over Diwali Lighting

The Taloja police have detained the chairman of a housing society in Taloja Phase One after he allegedly abused several residents, including women, and objected to the Diwali lighting in their residential complex. The incident occurred on Tuesday night, and following a complaint, the chairman was taken into custody.

According to the police, the complaint led to charges against the chairman for allegedly abusing a woman with the intent to insult her modesty, as well as for intentionally provoking a breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

A video of the incident went viral, showing a group of men from the housing complex verbally abusing and threatening to prevent the Diwali lighting. The video was widely shared on X (formerly Twitter) by various users.

Following the complaint, the chairman has been taken into custody for further investigation.