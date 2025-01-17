Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Key Roads to Remain Closed for Coldplay Concert from January 18-21; Check Alternate Routes

Navi Mumbai—In anticipation of the Coldplay concert at Dr. D.Y. Patil Stadium in Nerul, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a crucial traffic notification imposing a parking ban on all types of vehicles along the service roads near the stadium. The restrictions will be enforced on January 18, 19, and 21 from 7 a.m. to 12 midnight to ensure the smooth execution of the highly anticipated global music event.

According to the traffic notification, the designated transportation routes for spectators, artists, and dignitaries attending the event will include LP Bridge, Shivaji Chowk, Shani Mandir Arch, and Bhimashankar Cut Service Road. Parking will be arranged on the service road from Raheja Corner to Punyanagari.

For security and traffic management purposes, no vehicles will be allowed to enter or park on the service roads from:

LP Bridge to Shivaji Chowk Shivaji Chowk to Shani Mandir Arch Shani Mandir Arch to Bhimashankar Cut Road

The restrictions will be in effect from 07:00 AM to 12:00 midnight on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025.

Alternative Routes: To avoid disruption, commuters are advised to use the following alternative routes:

From Nerul Station: Take a left turn at Shivaji Chowk and continue via Palm Beach Road to reach their destination. From Uranfata Bridge: Take a right turn at Apollo Hospital to proceed to the desired location.

Furthermore, the Raheja Corner Shirvane to Punyanagari Service Road will also be closed for vehicle movement and parking during the event dates. As an alternative route, vehicles can proceed via the Sion-Panvel Highway.

This traffic notification will not affect vehicles carrying essential goods, police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, government vehicles, or any other emergency service vehicles. Authorized vehicles with passes for the Coldplay event will also be exempt from the restrictions.