Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Crack Down on 425 Auto-Rickshaw Drivers for Fare Refusals

Over the past three days, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have intensified their crackdown on auto-rickshaw drivers refusing fares based on specific destinations or distances. A total of 425 cases of fare refusal have been registered.

From November 27 to November 29, all 16 traffic units of the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department conducted a special drive targeting auto-rickshaw drivers accused of refusing passengers or charging arbitrary fares.

Commuters have frequently complained about rickshaw drivers refusing to travel to certain areas and demanding unreasonably high fares. Many drivers reportedly avoid operating on metered fares, insisting instead on fixed amounts.

In response to these grievances, the traffic police launched the drive, resulting in 425 cases of fare refusal being recorded across Navi Mumbai.

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Department has reiterated that strict action will continue against drivers violating traffic rules or operating irresponsibly. Auto-rickshaw drivers are urged to adhere to regulations and cooperate to ensure safe and efficient transportation for all commuters.