Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Authorities Issue 12-Month Traffic Plan for CIDCO’s Tunnel Work on Sion–Panvel Highway

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Department has imposed extensive traffic restrictions and diversions along major sections of the Sion–Panvel Highway as CIDCO begins work on its underground tunnel project between Kharghar Gurudwara and Juinagar railway station. Authorities expect recurring public inconvenience during the construction phase, prompting a year-long traffic management plan. The 1.763-km Kharghar–Turbhe link road, once completed, is projected to reduce commute time between Kharghar, Belapur and Turbhe by nearly 30 minutes. CIDCO says the current 40-minute journey between Turbhe and Kharghar will drop to around 10 minutes, easing pressure on the severely congested highway. The project, costing approximately ₹2,100 crore, commenced on Thursday.

The construction zone is being established at the centre of both Mumbai and Pune-bound lanes, about 100 metres before the Shiravane bridge, leading authorities to regulate vehicle movement to prevent bottlenecks and maintain safety. To minimise disruption for daily commuters, Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have announced diversions effective from November 20 this year to November 16 next year. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade stated that the Pune-bound service road from Sawan Knowledge Park to Delta Stellar Company at Shiravane MIDC will now operate as a one-way stretch for all vehicles. The underpass connecting the Shiravane village entrance to the MIDC area will remain fully closed throughout the construction period.

As per the traffic notification, vehicles travelling from Uran Phata will be rerouted through Punyagiri MIDC, while motorists using internal roads in Nerul will be required to take the Sion–Panvel Highway. Traffic originating from Shiravane village will be channelled either via the Juinagar Railway Station service road or the LP Bridge service road, depending on their onward route. Vehicles from Nerul and Shiravane may alternatively use the Mumbai-bound lane of the highway for smoother movement. DCP Kakade emphasised that the diversions are crucial to ensure consistent traffic flow and safeguard the public during construction, urging motorists to follow designated routes. Essential service vehicles, including police, fire brigade, ambulances and government vehicles, will be allowed unrestricted passage.

The traffic regulations will remain in force from 00:01 hrs on November 20, 2025, until midnight on November 16, 2026, marking the complete duration of CIDCO’s underground tunnel project.