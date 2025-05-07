Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Diversion on Thane-Belapur Road Until May 14 Due to Road Work

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Traffic Department has announced a week-long traffic closure on a key stretch of the Thane-Belapur Road to facilitate concrete roadwork in front of IKEA. The road closure will be in effect from 9:00 PM on May 7, 2025, until midnight on May 14, 2025, as per an official notification issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Tirupati Kakade.

According to the notification, all types of vehicles will be prohibited from plying between Savita Chemicals and Turbhe Railway Station during the construction period to avoid traffic congestion and ensure public safety.

To minimize inconvenience to commuters, the Traffic Department has provided the following alternate routes:

Light vehicles can travel via Fire Brigade Signal at Mahape, cross the bridge, proceed through Sector 26 APMC Palm Beach Road, and reach their destinations.

Heavy vehicles should take a left turn at Fire Brigade Signal, Mahape, and continue via Turbhe MIDC to their destination.

Alternatively, heavy vehicles may take a left turn under the Savita Chemical bridge and proceed via Turbhe MIDC.

Traffic police have urged commuters to cooperate and use the designated alternate routes during this period. The roadwork, undertaken by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, aims to improve road quality and safety along this busy corridor.

For further updates and traffic advisories, residents are advised to follow official traffic department communications.