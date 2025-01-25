Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Announces Vehicular Diversions in Ghansoli for Road Construction Work

Rabale Unit of Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has announced temporary road closures in Ghansoli to facilitate major road construction projects undertaken by Ashwini Infra Development Pvt. Ltd. The work includes repairs and new construction on the stretch from Ghansoli village to Ghansoli Junction and from Sadguru Hospital to Sector 6. The restrictions will be in effect from January 27, 2025, at 12:01 AM until July 14, 2025, at midnight.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during the construction, the following closures and alternative routes have been announced:

Key Closures:

Ghansoli Village to Ghansoli Junction Underpasses: Both underpasses connecting Ghansoli village to the Belapur-Thane Road via Ghansoli Junction will be closed to all types of vehicles.

Alternative Route: Commuters can use the Mahadev Mandir to D-Mart route, proceeding through Ghansoli Sector 6 Railway Station to reach their destination.

Sector 6 to Ghansoli Junction Underpasses: Vehicles traveling to and from Sector 6 and Ghansoli Junction will not be allowed to use the underpasses.

Alternative Route: Vehicles from Sector 6 can proceed via D-Mart through Sectors 15, 16, 17, and 18, and Talavali village.

Ghansoli Junction to Ghansoli Village Underpass: The underpass connecting Ghansoli Junction to Ghansoli village will remain closed.

Alternative Route: Commuters can use the Nocil Naka, Talavali village, or Dattanagar route to enter Ghansoli village.

Traffic Advisory:

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Tirupati Kakade, has urged commuters to use the designated alternative routes during this period to avoid inconvenience. Signboards and traffic marshals will be deployed to guide vehicles and ensure smooth traffic management. Residents and regular commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate with the authorities during this period of development work.