Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Declare 'No Entry' Zones, Route Changes Ahead of PM Modi’s Kharghar Election Rally

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a notification implementing "No Entry" and "No Parking" zones, along with partial route changes, in Kharghar to ensure smooth traffic flow during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign rally on November 14. The public rally is scheduled for 3 pm on Thursday at Sector 29, near Central Park in Kharghar.

According to the notification, heavy traffic is expected on the routes leading to the rally venue, potentially causing congestion. To manage traffic efficiently and maintain order in the area, restrictions on vehicle entry, parking, and routing adjustments will be in effect from 10 am to 8 pm on November 14.

Route Changes

The Kharghar Traffic Unit of Navi Mumbai Police has specified that all vehicles, except VIP, police, government, and essential services vehicles, will be restricted on both sides of the Gurudwara Chowk to J Kumar Circle Road in Kharghar.

Alternative Routes:

- Vehicles from Utsav Chowk can turn right at Gram Vikas Bhavan, proceed to Green Heritage Chowk, continue towards Murbigaon Cemetery, and then reach their destination.

- Vehicles approaching Taloja Jail should turn left at Ovegaon Chowk to reach Prashant Corner and proceed to their destination.

Additionally, entry is prohibited on both sides of the road from Ovegaon Police Chowki to J Kumar Circle and Green Heritage, with exceptions for VIP, police, government, and essential services vehicles.

For alternative routes:

- Vehicles from Ovegaon Chowk will reach Ovegaon Police Chowki, then proceed to Prashant Corner.

- Vehicles from Green Heritage Chowk to Owegaon Police Chowki not heading towards J Kumar Circle will pass Green Heritage Chowk, Murbigaon Cemetery, and the Football Ground, turning left at Prashant Corner before continuing to their destination.

- To reach or depart from Owegaon, vehicles will use the old road cut near Taloja Jail between Owegaon Police Chowki and Owegaon Chowki, passing Imperial School and the arch at Owegaon Chowki.

No parking

As per the Kharghar Traffic unit, there are no parking zones during the event on November 14 in Kharghar,

1) "No parking" on both the lanes from Hiranandani Bridge Junction to Utsav Chowk to Gram Vikas Bhavan to Gurudwara to Owegaon Chowki to Owegaon Police Chowki.

2) "No Parking" on both lanes from Koparagaon Bridge to D Mart Signal to Spaghetti Talav Corner to Vastu Vihar to Murbigaon to Central Park Metro Station to Green Heritage to J Kumar Circle.