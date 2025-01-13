Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Issues Advisory for PM Modi's ISKCON Temple Inauguration on January 15; Check Restrictions and Alternative Routes

To ensure smooth traffic flow during the inauguration of the ISKCON Temple by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15, 2025, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has announced restrictions in Kharghar. These measures include a ban on vehicle entry, partial route diversions, and designated no-parking zones around Sector 23, where the temple is located. The restrictions will be in place from the early hours of January 15, with a focus on managing traffic and crowd movement before the 5 pm ceremony. Commuters and visitors are advised to plan their routes to avoid inconvenience.

To ensure smooth and controlled traffic flow in Kharghar, for the inauguration of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Temple, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a notification imposing restrictions on vehicle movement. These measures include a ban on entry, partial route diversions, and designated no-parking zones on certain roads in Kharghar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ISKCON Temple at 5 pm at Sector 23 in Kharghar on January 15.

According to the Kharghar Traffic Unit of Navi Mumbai Police, the event will be attended by dignitaries, including prominent ministers from the Central and State governments, as well as other notable individuals. A large gathering of political leaders and the public is also expected.

Given the anticipated high traffic density in the area, severe congestion is likely. To mitigate this and ensure a smooth flow of traffic, necessary measures, including "No Entry" zones, partial route diversions, and "No Parking" areas, will be in effect.

1.No Entry

From Owegaon Police Chowki to J Kumar Circle to Green Heritage Road:

Except for VIP vehicles, police vehicles, essential service vehicles, and vehicles attending the event, all other vehicles are restricted.

Alternate Routes:

Vehicles from Prashant Corner to Owegaon Police Chowki heading toward J Kumar Circle should turn left at Owegaon Chowk to proceed to their destination. Vehicles from Owegaon Chowk to Owegaon Police Chowki heading toward J Kumar Circle should turn right at Owegaon Police Chowki to Prashant Corner. Vehicles from Shilp Chowk heading toward J Kumar Circle and Owegaon Police Chowki should turn right or left at Green Heritage Chowk to proceed to their destination. Vehicles from Gram Vikas Bhavan heading to Green Heritage Chowk toward J Kumar Circle and Owegaon Police Chowki should proceed straight to BD Somani School and then to their destination. Vehicles from Central Park Metro Station heading toward J Kumar Circle and Owegaon Police Chowki should proceed straight to Gram Vikas Bhavan Chowk and turn right to their destination.

2. No Entry

From Gurudwara Chowk to J Kumar Circle to BD Somani School Road:

Except for VIP vehicles, police vehicles, essential service vehicles, and vehicles attending the event, all other vehicles are restricted.

Alternate Routes:

Vehicles from Owegaon Chowk to Gurudwara heading toward J Kumar Circle should proceed straight from Gurudwara to Gram Vikas Bhavan Chowk, turn left, and continue to their destination. Vehicles from Gram Vikas Bhavan to Gurudwara heading toward J Kumar Circle should proceed to Owegaon Chowk, turn right, and continue to their destination. Vehicles from Vinayak Sheth Chowk to BD Somani School heading toward J Kumar Circle should turn right at BD Somani School Chowk. Vehicles from Prashant Corner to BD Somani School heading toward J Kumar Circle should turn left at BD Somani School Chowk.

3. No Entry

From ISKCON Temple Gate No. 01 to Gate No. 02:

Except for VIP vehicles, police vehicles, and essential service vehicles, all other vehicles are restricted.

Alternate Routes:

Vehicles from the Bhagwati Green Building heading toward ISKCON Temple via Gram Vikas Bhavan should turn right at Delta Central and proceed via the Bhagwati Green Cut toward the Green Heritage Circle.

No Parking Zones:

From Hiranandani Bridge Junction to Utsav Chowk to Gram Vikas Bhavan to Gurudwara to Owegaon Chowk (both lanes). From Owegaon Police Chowki to Owe Cricket Ground (Helipad), Corporate Central Park, Sector 29 to the event venue, to Bhagwati Green Cut to ISKCON Gate No. 01 (both sides of the road). From Gram Vikas Bhavan to Green Heritage to Central Park Metro Station (both routes). From J Kumar Circle to Green Heritage (both sides of the road).

This traffic control notification does not apply to vehicles carrying essential goods, police vehicles, fire brigades, ambulances, or other emergency services.