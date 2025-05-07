Navi Mumbai Traffic Update: Thane-Belapur Road to Be Shut Near Turbhe for 7 Days, Check Alternate Routes Here

A week-long complete traffic suspension on a portion of the highway has been notified by the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department due to the impending road concreting work on Thane-Belapur Road near IKEA. From May 7, Wednesday, 9 PM to midnight on May 14, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will do the work at hand. A report from the Turbhe Traffic Division's Senior Police Inspector states that steps are being taken to prevent traffic jams and minimise public discomfort. In response to this report, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade has formally issued a notification imposing traffic restrictions in accordance with Sections 115, 116(1)(a)(b), and 117 of the Motor Vehicles Act, as well as the authority granted by the Maharashtra Government's Home Department Notification dated September 27, 1996.

The Thane-Belapur Highway segment between Savita Chemical and Turbhe Railway Station would be closed to all motor vehicles for the duration of the order.

Alternate Route:

The traffic department has recommended other routes in order to control the flow of traffic. Navi Mumbai traffic police stated that "two alternate routes have been designated for heavy vehicles". "Light vehicles will be diverted via the Fire Brigade Signal (Mahape), proceeding through Sector 26 APMC and Palm Beach Road to reach their intended destinations," the police said. On the first route, cars will need to pass via the Turbhe MIDC region after turning left at the Fire Brigade Signal (Mahape). For large vehicles, the second alternative is to continue on the Turbhe MIDC route after turning left beneath the Savita Chemical Bridge.

In order to prevent disruption, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department has asked drivers to comply with the diversion plan and adjust their travel schedule accordingly.