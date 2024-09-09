Navi Mumbai Triple Murder: Pregnant Woman, Husband and Son Found Dead With Head Injuries In Neral

The bodies of an 11-year-old boy, and of his parents with head injuries were found behind their house, along the banks of a river, in Neral Sunday morning. The woman was seven months pregnant, the police said, adding that a property dispute could have led to the killings. The man's brother who is missing has emerged as the prime suspect in the triple murder case. The three Madan Patil (40) , Anisha (35), and their son Vivek — lived in Kalamb village of Karjat in Raigad. After the incident came to light, cops said that a property dispute could have led to the pregnant woman and her family's murder.

Madan Patil's brother, who is missing, has emerged as the prime suspect in the triple murder in the murder case. During the probe, cops also learned that the deceased man was a farmer who was allegedly involved in a property dispute with his elder brother. It is alleged that the brother wanted a share of either their ancestral home or farmland, and this caused a fight between the two brothers.

The alleged murder came to light when locals spotted the minor's body at around 10am on Sunday September 8. Following this, a search led to the discovery of the parents' bodies Meanwhile, the police have registered a case of triple murder against an unidentified person.

