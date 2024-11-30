Navi Mumbai: Turbhe Police Recover 37 Stolen Mobiles Worth Rs 6.86 Lakh Using CEIR Portal

In an impressive initiative, the Turbhe Police Station in Navi Mumbai has successfully recovered and returned 37 stolen or lost mobile phones, valued at Rs 6,86,800, to their rightful owners. The recovery was made possible through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, launched by the Government of India to help citizens report and track lost or stolen mobile devices.

The operation was led by Senior Police Inspector Abasaheb Patil, Crime Police Inspector Satish Chabukswar, and Police Naik Rohit Rathod, who managed to recover the devices from various locations across India.

On November 30, 2024, the recovered mobile phones were handed over to their owners at the Turbhe Police Station. The event was filled with gratitude, as citizens commended the police for their swift and diligent efforts.

One of the recipients shared their joy, stating, "Getting my mobile phone back felt like recovering a part of my life. I am extremely grateful to the Turbhe Police team for their hard work."

This initiative has not only restored valuable belongings to victims but also strengthened public trust in the police force. The success of the operation highlights the effectiveness of the CEIR portal in combating mobile theft and underscores the Navi Mumbai Police's commitment to public satisfaction and safety.