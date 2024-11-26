Navi Mumbai: Turbhe Store Residents Demand Urgent Flyover Construction Amid Rising Accidents

Hundreds of residents from Turbhe Store in Navi Mumbai participated in a signature campaign demanding the immediate construction of a flyover at the Turbhe Store junction on November 26, Indian Constitution Day. Over the past decade, 23 people have lost their lives, and more than 50 have been injured in accidents in the area, according to residents.

The Turbhe Store Sangharsh Samiti organized the petition drive along the Thane-Belapur Road in Turbhe. According to the residents, the delay in constructing the flyover on this vital route has led to numerous fatal accidents. In response, the Samiti sent a letter to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner, raising concerns about the slow pace of the flyover project.

Frustrated by the lack of progress, residents emphasized that construction is moving at an alarmingly slow rate, with the foundation work still incomplete. The ongoing excavation near Turbhe Store and Turbhe Station has disrupted traffic flow, exacerbating the risk of accidents.

"Due to the delays and the indifference to public safety, residents are forced to cross the road at their own peril," said one community member. Residents stress that completing the flyover on the Thane-Belapur route, a key corridor, is crucial for their safety.

In recent weeks, several families have lost loved ones in accidents, including two individuals who tragically died in a container vehicle collision. This has further fueled local unrest.

The Turbhe Store Sangharsh Samiti has warned that if local authorities and representatives fail to take immediate action, they will escalate the situation with a public movement and protests.