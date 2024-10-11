Navi Mumbai: Ulwe Police Station Gets Green Light Amid Rising Crime and Infrastructure Development

The Maharashtra State Home Department has officially approved the establishment of the Ulwe Police Station under the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate. This will be the 21st police station in Navi Mumbai, created by bifurcating areas currently managed by NRI Coastal, Nhava Sheva, and Panvel City police stations.

The decision comes as Navi Mumbai experiences rapid population growth due to several large infrastructure projects nearing completion, including the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). With an estimated population of 160,000 in the Ulwe region alone, authorities have recognized the pressing need for enhanced law enforcement capabilities to maintain order.

The proposed jurisdiction for the new Ulwe Police Station encompasses several burgeoning residential neighborhoods, significant projects, and key infrastructure such as railway stations. Additionally, upcoming projects like the Atal Setu and the proposed coastal road linking Shivajinagar to NMIA are expected to drastically increase traffic in the area, further justifying the need for a dedicated police presence.

Currently, residents in this zone must rely on services from three different police stations—NRI Coastal, Nhava Sheva, and Panvel City. This has caused complications for citizens needing civil services such as filing complaints, passport applications, and character verification. Establishing the new Ulwe Police Station is expected to streamline these processes and ease the burden on the existing stations.

The Director General of Police (Law and Order), Maharashtra State, submitted a proposal to the government, requesting the division of the jurisdictions and an allocation of ₹2.12 crore to set up the new station. The government has now approved, though the required manpower is to be drawn from the existing workforce within the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate.

Navi Mumbai had also submitted proposals for two additional police stations—one dedicated to the NMIA and another in the Airoli division. At present, the city’s police operations are divided between Zone 1, which includes 10 stations from Digha to CBD Belapur, and Zone 2, which manages 10 stations from Kharghar to Panvel and Uran.

Plans to incorporate Rasayani and Khalapur police stations from Raigad into the Navi Mumbai jurisdiction are still under consideration, with no significant developments reported as of now.

This move is seen as a crucial step in addressing the growing safety and service needs of Navi Mumbai’s expanding population.