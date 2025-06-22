Navi Mumbai Unites for Yoga Day 2025 Celebrations

Navi Mumbai: From hilltops to campuses, International Yoga Day 2025 was celebrated with zeal across Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. At Prabalgad Machi, MLA Prashant Thakur led a scenic session promoting youth wellness. In Vashi, NMMC and The Art of Living drew over 5,000 participants to a mega yoga event. The 102 Battalion RAF in Kharghar hosted YOGACREW.in for a mindfulness session under AYUSH's “Yog Sangam.”

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, hundreds of people gathered at Prabalgad Machi—a scenic hill over 1,000 feet high in Panvel—to practice yoga. Local MLA Prashant Thakur also participated in the session and urged the youth to make yoga a part of their daily routine to maintain mental and physical fitness.

Yoga center head Suryakant Phadke guided the attendees through various yoga practices and demonstrations, accompanied by assistant instructors Naina Mhatre, Prasad Godambe, and Bharti Godambe. Prabalgad Machi, nestled in the Sahyadri range, is a peaceful and rejuvenating location in the lap of nature. Practicing yoga in such a serene setting offers a refreshing experience for both body and mind. Doing yoga at a historic site fosters a connection with nature and provides a sense of spiritual calm.

NMMC Hosts Mega Yoga Day Event with Art of Living

Similarly, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with CIDCO and The Art of Living, organized a grand yoga event at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Vashi. Over 5,000 participants from all age groups joined the session based on the theme ‘Cleanliness for Health, Yoga for Well-being’. Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, MLA Manda Mhatre, Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, and other dignitaries participated in the yoga session.

YOGACREW.in Leads Yoga Day for RAF Personnel

To mark International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2025, the 102 Battalion RAF, Kharghar, hosted a vibrant and impactful yoga session emphasizing wellness and mindfulness. The event was conducted by the YOGACREW.in team under the expert guidance of Yogi Amit Saxena, along with Rika Saxena, Niraj Shukla, and Rajesh Srivastava from Seva Foundation. Organized under the Ministry of AYUSH’s “Yog Sangam” initiative and themed “Yoga for One Earth, One Health,” the session saw wholehearted participation from RAF personnel. The presence of senior officials, including the IG, DIG, and Commandant, underscored the importance of holistic health in the armed forces.

IIT Bombay Celebrates Yoga with Meditation & Mindfulness

On the eve of International Yoga Day, IIT Bombay hosted a transformative Heartfulness Meditation and Yogic Relaxation session, conducted by the Heartfulness Institute in collaboration with Yogastha, My Bharat, and the Commonwealth Youth Council. Over 200 students, faculty, and staff—including Registrar Shri Ganesh Bhorkade and Prof. S.V. Kulkarni—participated in this enriching experience. Led by Dr. Nivedita Shreyans and a team of expert trainers, the session emphasized inner calm, clarity, and resilience. Featuring Brighter Minds techniques and support from dignitaries and alumni, the event echoed the vision of Rev. Daaji and contributed to the holistic well-being mission of a Viksit Bharat.