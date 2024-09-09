Navi Mumbai: Uran Police Arrest Dumper Driver for Reckless Driving After 24-Year-Old Scooter Rider Dies in Accident

Uran police arrested a 47-year-old dumper driver for reckless driving after he allegedly hit a 24-year-old scooter rider on Sunday morning. The rider died due to severe injuries to her head and other parts of her body.

According to the police, the driver was operating the vehicle at high speed despite poor road conditions. The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m. near the Dronagiri Hotel along the Charphata-Karanja Road in Uran.

The driver, identified as Ramesh Shankarrao Chavan, a resident of Uran and a native of Kalburgi, Karnataka, was arrested.

The deceased, identified as Ritu Sanjiv Koli, a student and resident of Karanja Koliwada in Uran, was riding her scooter home when the dumper, approaching from behind, struck her. She fell and sustained fatal injuries to her head and other parts of her body. "The reckless driving caused severe injuries to Ritu, which ultimately led to her death," said a police official from Uran.

A case has been registered against Chavan under sections 106 (negligence causing death) and 281 (reckless driving) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), along with section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.