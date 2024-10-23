Navi Mumbai: Vashi Police Register Negligence Case Against Unidentified Driver After Fatal Accident on Vashi Bridge

The Vashi police have registered a case of negligence against an unidentified vehicle driver following the death of a 25-year-old man on Vashi Bridge. Although the accident occurred in late July, a case was only registered in October due to miscommunication; documents related to the incident were mistakenly sent to the Sanpada police station by the Bhowiwada police station instead of the Vashi police.

The victim, identified as Pritesh Mahesh Giri, was a resident of Rabale in Navi Mumbai. His wife, Priti Giri, reported that her husband had the accident on the evening of July 23, 2024, around 7:30 PM, while riding his motorbike. He was initially admitted to MGM Hospital in Vashi but was later transferred to K.E.M. Hospital in Mumbai due to high treatment costs. Giri suffered serious injuries to his right leg, which ultimately had to be amputated. Despite medical efforts, he passed away at 1:25 AM on July 28, 2024.

Following his death, the relevant documents were sent to the Sanpada police station. However, when Priti clarified that the accident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Vashi police, the Sanpada police forwarded the documents to the Vashi station, leading to the registration of the negligence case against the unidentified driver.