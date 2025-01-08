Navi Mumbai Water Cut: 10-Hour Supply Disruption on January 8; Check Affected Areas

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced that urgent repairs will be undertaken on the main water pipeline on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. As part of this maintenance work, the water supply to several areas in NMMC’s jurisdiction will be disrupted.

The water supply will be completely shut off from 10 AM to 8 PM on January 8, affecting key areas such as Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli.

In addition, areas under CIDCO jurisdiction, including Kamothe Node, will also experience water supply interruptions during this period. On Thursday, January 9, 2025, water supply will resume but at low pressure.

Residents in these regions are advised to store sufficient water in advance, as the evening water supply will not be available. The NMMC has appealed to residents to use water judiciously and cooperate during this critical maintenance period.