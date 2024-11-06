Navi Mumbai Water Cut News: Supply Disrupted Today Due to Urgent Pipeline Repairs

Water supply will be disrupted on November 6 in a few areas under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) due to urgent repairs on the main water pipeline. Supply is expected to resume on November 7, though at low pressure.

According to the NMMC Water Supply Department, the repairs on the main pipeline will be carried out during the shutdown period.

The water supply will gradually return on November 7 at reduced pressure. The civic body has urged residents to use water sparingly during this time and to cooperate with the NMMC Water Supply Department.