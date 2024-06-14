Navi Mumbai Water Cut: NMMC Extends Schedule as Morbe Dam Storage Drops - Details Inside

Despite the monsoon having arrived, residents of Navi Mumbai will continue to face water cuts. In fact, the frequency of water cuts will now increase. To meet the water demand until the monsoon arrives, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has increased the frequency of water cuts from twice a week to thrice a week starting today. The civic body will not supply water in the evening for three days, area-wise.

Earlier, on June 5, the civic body had increased the evening water cut from one day to two days. The NMMC has implemented a half-day water cut thrice a week in each ward, except Digha. The civic body expects to save approximately 75 million liters per day (MLD) of water through this measure. A half-day water cut has been in effect since last year.

Despite the monsoon arriving on time, the NMMC has taken this precautionary step as there was hardly any rainfall in the catchment areas of the Morbe dam that supplies water to the city. According to the decision, all wards except Airoli and Digha will experience a water cut in the evening twice a week. The Airoli ward will have two evening water cuts per week, while the Digha ward will have no water cut as it receives water from MIDC. According to the NMMC's water supply department, these short-term measures will help meet the water demand over a longer period.

Currently, the Morbe Dam, which supplies water to the city, has a stock sufficient for the next 41 days. In case of inadequate rainfall, the civic body will have to manage the water demand with the remaining supply. However, the water cuts will be lifted after good rainfall.

Schedule for water cut: