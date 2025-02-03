Navi Mumbai Water Cut: No Supply for Next 48 Hours in Kalamboli, New Panvel, Karanjade and Kalunde Nodes

Navi Mumbai: There will be no water supply for 48 hours in the Kalamboli, New Panvel, Karanjade, and Kalunde nodes in the CIDCO-administered area due to a scheduled shutdown by Maharashtra Jal Pradhikaran (MJP) for maintenance of the water treatment plant and main pipeline. The shutdown will take place from Monday, 3rd February 2025, 9:00 AM to Tuesday, 4th February 2025, 9:00 AM.

According to CIDCO, the shutdown is necessary to facilitate maintenance work at the Bhokadpada Treatment Plant, Wayal Pumping Station, and the feeder main pipeline. The water supply will resume with low pressure on 5th and 6th February, gradually increasing thereafter.

CIDCO has requested citizens to cooperate during this period and use water judiciously.