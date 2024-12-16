Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Supply To Be Suspended in NMMC and CIDCO Areas on December 17 – Details Inside

There will be no water supply in the Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli wards of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), as well as in certain CIDCO-administered areas, on the evening of December 17. This is due to essential maintenance and repairs being carried out by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) at the power substation serving the water treatment plant.

The maintenance work at the 100/22KV power substation at Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant is scheduled for December 17.

According to the Executive Engineer of Morbe Dam, water supply will be disrupted in the NMMC areas of Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, Airoli, and Kamothe in the CIDCO area on Tuesday evening. The water supply will be restored on Wednesday with regular flow and pressure.

NMMC has urged citizens to cooperate by storing water and using it sparingly during this period.