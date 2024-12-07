Navi Mumbai Water Cuts: No Supply on December 9 and 10 in CIDCO Areas Due to Maintenance Work

There will be no water supply for two days in CIDCO-administered areas like Kalamboli, Panvel (East and West), Karanjade, and Kalundre as Maharashtra Jal Pradhikaran (MJP) has announced a water supply shutdown due to scheduled maintenance at the Bhokarpada water treatment plant and Wayal pumping station.

The maintenance shutdown will begin at 9:00 AM on Monday, December 9, and continue until 9:00 AM on Tuesday, December 10. Water supply is expected to be restored gradually on December 11 and 12, but with low pressure.

CIDCO, which relies on water from MJP, has also confirmed that the shutdown will impact its administered areas, including New Panvel and Old Panvel. Residents are advised to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during this period.