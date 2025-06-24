Navi Mumbai Weather Update: City Records 65.42 mm Rainfall in Past 24 Hours; Heavy Rainfall and High Tide Alert Issued for Today

Belapur: Navi Mumbai experienced widespread rainfall over the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Monday, with the city recording an average of 65.42 mm. Nerul received the highest rainfall at 97.50 mm, followed by Vashi with 72.90 mm and Koparkhairne with 61.20 mm.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, the city is likely to witness a cloudy sky with spells of heavy rain on Tuesday. Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 25°C and 35°C. Civic officials have also issued a high tide alert, with the sea expected to swell up to 4.59 metres at 11:15 am and again to 3.91 metres at 10:59 pm.

Other areas such as Belapur recorded 52.60 mm of rainfall, Airoli 58.90 mm, and Digha 49.40 mm. The cumulative rainfall in Navi Mumbai since June 1 now stands at 503.87 mm.

Morbe Dam, the city’s main water reservoir, registered 138.40 mm of rainfall in the same 24-hour period. The seasonal total has reached 761.20 mm, with the dam level currently at 76.42 metres.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management unit responded to 10 incidents of tree or branch falls and one fire-related emergency. No casualties or major damage were reported. Authorities have urged residents, particularly those in low-lying areas, to remain vigilant during high tide and heavy rain conditions.